Cabarrus Touch-A-Truck rolls in for 3rd big year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, Touch-A-Truck isn’t an everyday occurrence. This popular event happens once a year, and it’s once again time for the machinery to roll in.

The third annual Touch-A-Truck is set for Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center (4751 NC-49, Concord.) Admission is free and parking is $5.

The first hour (9 a.m. to 10 am.) will be sensory friendly.

In addition to ambulances and a variety of law enforcement vehicles, Touch-A-Truck showcases tractors, small race cars, motorcycles and construction equipment like excavators and dump trucks. A helicopter will also take off and land during the event. In all, roughly 90 vehicles will be staged around the arena grounds, according to Active Living and Parks Project and Event Manager Ian Sweeney.

“Visitors can walk freely around the vehicles and take pictures, but we’ll have the doors closed to avoid touch points and promote safety,” Sweeney said.

As an added bonus this year, officials also asking folks to wear their Halloween costumes. “It’s going to be like a giant trunk-or-treat,” Sweeney added.

Get information on Touch-A-Truck and other ALPs events by following them at //Facebook.com/CabCoALP.

Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt

Speaking of Halloween, for the 20th year Active Living and Parks is hosting the Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Road SW, Concord). The mile-long fun run/walk begins at 4:15 p.m., while the 5K starts at 4:45.

Visit www.runsignup.com to register. Participants receive a goodie bag and T-shirt with entry.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.