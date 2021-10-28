NC DHHS Flu
Breast cancer awareness and disparity discussion with DeAngelo Williams and Novant Health professionals

Molly Grantham and DeAngelo Williams discussing DeAngelo Williams Foundation and breast cancer.
Molly Grantham and DeAngelo Williams discussing DeAngelo Williams Foundation and breast cancer.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You never know where a conversation with former Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams might go, but there is magic when he talks breast cancer awareness, and it’s always impactful.

On Tuesday, WBTV’s Molly Grantham moderated a free 30-minute webinar with Williams and Novant Health Cancer Care team members talking about breast cancer, breast health, genetic testing and disparity in breast cancer.

Some of the questions asked involved why white women are more likely to be diagnosed but Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer? Also, they explained how you can email to get connected to medical experts, doctors and genetic counselors for any additional questions.

You can also view more about talking breast cancer awareness from our story that aired during On Your Side Tonight on Wednesday.

‘I’m gonna fight this.’ Woman describes her breast cancer journey

