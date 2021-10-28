3 Things: Vaccination incentives worked, according to study

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many states and cities used incentives in an attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Over the summer, many states launched programs to entice people to get their COVID vaccines.

The question was: what would work best?

So, some states tried vaccine lotteries.

Get your shot, get entered to win a million bucks.

Since then, we’ve learned those lotteries didn’t do much.

The chance of actually winning was so low, it wasn’t worth it for most people.

But there was a different incentive that North Carolina tried.

Anyone who got vaccinated or drove someone to get vaccinated would get a $25 gift card.

And it turns out, it worked.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is how researchers figured this out.

This was done by the state’s Department of Human Services, North Carolina Central University and UNC Chapel Hill.

They looked at vaccination rates and they surveyed people who got the vaccines during the two-week period that the state offered the cash cards.

Thing two is what they found.

Across the state, vaccinations dropped 49 percent during that time.

But, when you compare the sites that offered the gift cards versus those that didn’t, there was a noticeable difference.

The sites that didn’t offer the incentive saw a 51 percent drop in vaccinations.

The ones giving out cash cards saw a 26 percent drop. And the reason was because of the cards.

That leads us to thing three - what the vaccine recipients said.

When they were surveyed, 41 percent said the cash cards were an important reason why they decided to get vaccinated.

Overall the state gave out about 2,900 cash cards to vaccine recipients and 1,300 to drivers.

The state eventually switched to $100 gift cards.

Those results are not in.

But the researchers say this study proves this strategy works and should be invested in more.

