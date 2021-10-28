NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3 Things: Vaccination incentives worked, according to study

Over the summer, many states launched programs to entice people to get their COVID vaccines
(WCAX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many states and cities used incentives in an attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

We’re On Your Side Tonight with some proof that those cash cards worked.

Over the summer, many states launched programs to entice people to get their COVID vaccines.

The question was: what would work best?

So, some states tried vaccine lotteries.

Get your shot, get entered to win a million bucks.

Since then, we’ve learned those lotteries didn’t do much.

The chance of actually winning was so low, it wasn’t worth it for most people.

But there was a different incentive that North Carolina tried.

Anyone who got vaccinated or drove someone to get vaccinated would get a $25 gift card.

And it turns out, it worked.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is how researchers figured this out.

This was done by the state’s Department of Human Services, North Carolina Central University and UNC Chapel Hill.

They looked at vaccination rates and they surveyed people who got the vaccines during the two-week period that the state offered the cash cards.

Thing two is what they found.

Across the state, vaccinations dropped 49 percent during that time.

But, when you compare the sites that offered the gift cards versus those that didn’t, there was a noticeable difference.

The sites that didn’t offer the incentive saw a 51 percent drop in vaccinations.

The ones giving out cash cards saw a 26 percent drop. And the reason was because of the cards.

That leads us to thing three - what the vaccine recipients said.

When they were surveyed, 41 percent said the cash cards were an important reason why they decided to get vaccinated.

Overall the state gave out about 2,900 cash cards to vaccine recipients and 1,300 to drivers.

The state eventually switched to $100 gift cards.

Those results are not in.

But the researchers say this study proves this strategy works and should be invested in more.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry McGlamery Mug
App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
The fight took place Tuesday on campus grounds and a teacher was injured, which is still being...
Dismissal rules changed after teacher injured, juvenile charged following Ranson Middle School fight

Latest News

Good Question: Do you have to boil water during advisories if you have water filter system?
AppHealthCare actually has a completely portable dentist’s office in Ashe County.
Breaking down the barriers of accessing dental care in rural North Carolina
AppHealthCare actually has a completely portable dentist’s office in Ashe County.
Breaking down the barriers of accessing dental care in rural North Carolina
Breast Cancer
‘I’m gonna fight this.’ Woman describes her breast cancer journey