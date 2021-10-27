She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement.
Delaware-based TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Jean S. Perry worked as an accounting clerk for the kitchen equipment maker in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
She was fired after trying to return to work following a hospital stay for breathing problems related to a disability.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s settlement also requires TriMark to clearly inform employees about their rights.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.