NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead

She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead
She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement.

Delaware-based TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jean S. Perry worked as an accounting clerk for the kitchen equipment maker in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

She was fired after trying to return to work following a hospital stay for breathing problems related to a disability.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s settlement also requires TriMark to clearly inform employees about their rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues
A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa
Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa

Latest News

Teachers on the ‘front lines’ in Charlotte: We’re exhausted.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek...
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Couple tricked into giving money, gift cards to person claiming to know President Biden
Marshall Oliver Morefield
Arrest made following shooting of 14-year-old in Salisbury