Report: NC non-profit hospitals fail to give enough charity care

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Holding our hospitals accountable.

A new report by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the North Carolina State Health Plan shows North Carolina hospitals get great tax breaks for caring for low-income patients.

Charity care is when hospitals give free or discounted care.

But researchers say many non-profit hospitals don’t actually give enough charity care to justify those tax exemptions.

“What we’re seeing in this particular area is profits over patients and that’s not something any of us should be in favor of,” said NC State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell.

The report found from 2019-2020, North Carolina’s largest non-profit hospitals got more than 1.8 billion dollars in tax breaks, but charity care spending didn’t exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks.

“Some nonprofit hospitals might not behave in accordance with their charitable mission. Then the question is why should the taxpayers continue to subsidize these nonprofit hospitals,” said Dr. Ge Bai with the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Researchers found some nonprofit hospitals got tax breaks equal to about 5.9% of total expenses but are giving below that in charity care.

Treasurer Folwell is calling on elected leaders to hold hospitals accountable.

Right now in North Carolina, there’s no official or agency that enforces how nonprofit hospitals provide charity care.

