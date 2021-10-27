NC DHHS Flu
Police investigation underway in east Charlotte restaurant parking lot

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A heavy police presence was seen in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning at a popular restaurant.

Investigators were in the South 21 Drive-In parking lot off East Independence Boulevard, near Wendover Road.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot.

Medic says no one was taken to the hospital from this scene.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details.

