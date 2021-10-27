Partners In Learning virtual fashion show set for November 4

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A virtual date for Partners In Learning 5th Annual Special Needs Fashion Show has been set for November 4th at 6:30 p.m. It will be streamed on their YouTube channel and Facebook page. A drive in movie experience is available with free popcorn for the first 200 guests at the Rowan County Fairgrounds with a showtime at 7:00pm.

“The community pulled together to make last year’s virtual Fashion Show their most successful year. We hope that the community can support us again this year, just as they did last year.” says Norma Honeycutt, executive director.

Partners In Learning will also have an online silent auction running October 31st through November 6th, which can be accessed on their website at www.epartnersinlearning.org

Ashley Currin, a big supporter of Partners In Learning, will be returning again this year as the fashion show’s Master of Ceremonies.

“She has an amazing way of connecting with the children and families. Caleb, one of our models, said he made a new friend, as he smiled and referenced Ashely after the filming of the show.” says Amy Vestal, development director.

The annual fashion show is in memory of an alumnus Jacob Usher who passed away in 2015, at the age of eight due to a heart condition. The funds raised from this event go directly to programming needs including adaptive equipment and materials, as well as, scholarships for families who would not be able to afford the needed services.

“Families of children with special needs can face a tremendous amount of medical and educational expenses. It is our goal that no child be told no services because of the family’s financial situation”, says Vestal.

COVID-19 continues to provide challenges for these families including access to critical services such as speech therapy, developmental therapy, and physical therapy. Partners In Learning began providing telehealth services at the beginning of the pandemic to help support parents. Partners In Learning has been continuing these services during this second surge of COVID-19.

“The need is greater than ever, with our waitlist over 420 children long. Parents are calling us daily, pleading to get their child into our high quality early education center. Just because there isn’t room in our centers doesn’t mean we can’t support the family.” says Cassie Karriker, early intervention director.

Partners In Learning provides home, community, and early education services. It’s home-based developmental therapy is provided across 16 counties in North Carolina and Nationally Accredited early education services at two locations in Salisbury.

Sponsors for this year’s event; including, Novant Health as event sponsor; Salisbury Academy, Hotwire Communications, Heart of Salisbury, Miller Davis, Carolina Stamping, and Dennis and Kathy Ingold as Silver Sponsor; Trinity Oaks and Lettered Lily as Child and Family Sponsor.

Clothing sponsors include Encore on Main, Tonyan Grace Boutique, Made; Anew & Co., Robin’s Nest, 3jems, Lora Belle Baby, Caniche, Oxford+Lee, William & Harriette Embroidery, and Heart of Salisbury. Flashpoint Photography is making a donation of a family photo session to all families in the fashion show.

Donations can be made by mailing a check to 2386 Robin Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144 or by visiting epartnersinlearning.org.

