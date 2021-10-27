NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County

One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County
One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have one person in custody and are searching for another following a pursuit in Union County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the pursuit ended at the intersection of Providence Road and Mckee Road.

One person was arrested, while officers are searching for a second person, described as a Black male wearing an orange hooded-sweatshirt and bright-colored camo pants.

Deputies have not said why they led officers on a pursuit, or what charges they are facing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues
A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man who...
Crime Stoppers: Police say man has robbed multiple Charlotte businesses
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek...
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case