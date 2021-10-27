One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have one person in custody and are searching for another following a pursuit in Union County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the pursuit ended at the intersection of Providence Road and Mckee Road.

One person was arrested, while officers are searching for a second person, described as a Black male wearing an orange hooded-sweatshirt and bright-colored camo pants.

Deputies have not said why they led officers on a pursuit, or what charges they are facing.

