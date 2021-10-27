NC DHHS Flu
Nice today but a First Alert for rain tomorrow!

First Alert Weather: Tonight will be cool and dry with a low in the upper 40s
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy today’s weather because tomorrow will be a different story!

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Sunny and cool today
  • Rain arrives late Thursday into Friday
  • Cool Halloween weekend

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

Today is sunny and nice. Highs will reach the low 70s. Tonight will be cool and dry with a low in the upper 40s.

Thursday will begin dry.

The first half of the day looks fine if you want to get anything done outside. Highs reach the mid-60s.

The rain will begin to arrive in the afternoon and last into the evening. It could be heavy at times. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder.

The main batch of rain will start to head north on Thursday night. After that, we will mainly see showery conditions on Friday. It will stay cool and cloudy though. Highs never make it past the mid-60s.

There could still be a few showers around on Saturday but they should be fewer and farther between. Highs will be in the low 60s. Halloween looks good - and should feel like fall. Highs will be in the upper 60s with sunny skies. Trick-or-Treat night will be cool with temperatures falling into the 50s by the time the kids head home.

Next week looks cool and dry with highs in the low 70s.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

