Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

By Gray News staff and KNOE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man has been accused of slapping a police officer unprovoked.

KNOE reported a Monroe police officer said he was driving by when Troy Davis waved him down Oct. 24.

The officer wrote in an arrest report that Davis approached the driver’s side window of the car and said “What’s up, man?” Then he slapped the officer in the face.

According to the report, Davis then said “F--- the police” as he began walking away.

Davis was promptly arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

