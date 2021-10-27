NC DHHS Flu
‘It was such a bold move.’ Cameras capture Charlotte restaurant robbery

The owner of Seoul Food Meat Co. is stunned after surveillance cameras capture what appears to be a theft in his restaurant.(WBTV)
By Maddie Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte restaurant owner is frustrated after his surveillance cameras caught an apparent crime against one of his employees. Timothy Chun said a group came into Seoul Food Meat Co. on South Church Street and walked out with a worker’s backpack.

The footage shows people getting out of their car, walking into the restaurant’s hallway, and checking if doors were unlocked. Then, Chun said they ordered food and paid with cash. On their way out of Seoul Food, the cameras caught a person going through an unlocked door into the kitchen where they appear to grab a green backpack and leave. A worker’s passport, credit cards, driver’s license and $350 are reported to be inside the bag.

Chun said this is particularly frustrating because of the current strain on service industry workers.

“We had just gotten through COVID and, I mean, we are still going through it but our main issues that we’re having are staffing issues and business is starting to pick up, which is great, but now with everything that is going on, more things are finding ways to hurt us,” Chun said.

Seoul Food has more than 30 cameras both inside and out. Since this incident on October 2nd, Chun installed lockers for employees to store their belongings while they work.

“It was such a bold move – with the cameras set up, what more can we do at this point?” Chun asked.

Police are looking for the people responsible. If you recognize anyone in the video, give Crimestoppers a call at 704-334-1600.

