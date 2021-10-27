NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s.(Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER, INC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide and former lawmaker Anthony Weiner’s estranged wife, reportedly wrote in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. senator.

Abedin’s memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” will be released in November.

According to reports, she wrote in the book a U.S. senator forcibly kissed her in the mid-2000s at a lawmaker’s home after dinner.

Abedin does not name the senator but writes he apologized after she pushed him away.

She also notes she “buried the incident” until the memory came back during the Supreme Court confirmation proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Abedin’s personal life has been in the spotlight over the years.

She filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 prior to him pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Weiner, a convicted sex offender, resigned from Congress in 2011.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues
A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff

Latest News

One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County
One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday it's too early to comment on possible...
Movie set fatal shooting: Too early to comment on possible charges, sheriff says