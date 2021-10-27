NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals

Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday, March 19, 2015, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four years after the “Greatest Show On Earth” shut down, officials are planning to bring back the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — without animal acts.

An announcement is expected sometime next year, according to Nicole Zimmerman, a spokesperson for Feld Entertainment Inc. of Ellenton, Florida.

The three-ring circus shut down in May 2017 after a 146-year run.

Costly court battles with animal rights activists led circus officials to end elephant acts in 2016. Without the elephants, ticket sales declined. Officials also blamed increased railroad costs, and the rise of online games and videos, which made the “Greatest Show On Earth” not seem that great anymore.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which was behind many of the protests, said it is thrilled with the concept of a circus without animal acts.

“The exciting announcement sends a powerful message to the entire industry, something that PETA’s been saying for decades: Cruelty doesn’t belong in the circus or in any other form of entertainment,” the organization told the Herald-Tribune.

PETA and other groups maintained for years that the circus mistreated the animals featured in its shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues
A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff

Latest News

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her
One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County
One in custody, another sought following chase in Union County
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday it's too early to comment on possible...
Movie set fatal shooting: Too early to comment on possible charges, sheriff says