First Alert: A seasonal Wednesday before our next round of rain

Mainly clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds overnight. Temperatures will fall back to the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure drifting east off the Carolina coast coupled with gathering low pressure marching east from the Midwest will result in a steady stream of high clouds mixing with sunshine today.

  • Cold start, seasonal finish today
  • Rain chances rise late this week
  • Cool Halloween weekend

After a cold start in the 30s and 40s, we’ll rebound to seasonal levels in the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday with afternoon readings only getting back to the middle 60s.  Most of the day will be dry, but by late afternoon, rain will move in from the west and overspread the WBTV area by evening.  There may even be a couple of heavier thunderstorms as a cold front drifts east Thursday night.

Wednesday will stay dry before our next rain chance on Thursday.
The storm system driving Thursday night’s rainy cold front will loiter just north of the Carolinas late in the week, and so while rain chances locally will lower over time, some showers could linger well into Friday and perhaps even one or two could still be around on Saturday.

High temperatures are forecast to hold in the chilly lower 60s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 40s.  Overall, drier conditions are expected to kick in as we move deeper into the weekend with partly cloudy skies forecast Saturday and plenty of sunshine for Halloween.  Afternoon readings on Sunday should make a run close to 70°.  Evening temperatures will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, so trick-or-treaters may need a jacket.

Trick-or-treaters will probably need a jacket for Halloween.
Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

