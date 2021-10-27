First Alert for much-needed rain on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve waited! The chance for rain arrives during the afternoon/ evening on Thursday.

Here’s what we are forecasting this week:

Dry first half of Thursday

Rain arrives later

Showers on Friday

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast (WBTV)

The system which is currently bringing severe weather to parts of Louisiana will be moving our way tomorrow.

The good news is that by the time it gets to the Carolinas, the severe weather threat will be mainly to our east and closer to the coast. We should get just plain rain which will be moving in during the second half of Thursday.

Kids headed home from school and grown-ups headed home from work should expect showers to slow things down at times. The heaviest rain will fall into the evening hours before it slacks off a bit overnight. Highs tomorrow only make it to the mid 60s.

Friday brings more spotty showers. It shouldn’t be as heavy or steady. It will still be cool and cloudy though. Highs only make it to the mid 60s again.

Things improve as we move through the weekend. Saturday looks cool with a high of only 63°.

There could be a few leftover showers. Halloween will be cool and dry with more sun. Highs reach the upper 60s. If kids are heading out Trick-or-Treating, no umbrellas are needed but it will get cool as temps fall into the 50s as the night goes on.

Next week looks cool and mainly dry with highs around 70°.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

