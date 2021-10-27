Extra security in place at South Mecklenburg High after student found with gun

This article has 214 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 4 seconds.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Extra security will be in place at South Mecklenburg High School Wednesday morning after police say a loaded gun was found on campus.

According to law enforcement, the weapon was seized Tuesday morning and a student was arrested.

South Mecklenburg High’s principal sent a letter to families stressing the safety of students is their highest priority. In addition to increasing security, officials said there are also counselors on campus for students to speak with.

However, there is concern about what seems to be a growing trend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say 12 guns have been found on campuses across the district since school started over two months ago.

Of those 12, six have been discovered at West Charlotte High School with the rest being found at Mallard Creek, Myers Park, Garinger, Charles Parker, South Mecklenburg, and West Mecklenburg high schools.

Authorities said no threats were made in the incident Tuesday at South Meck and no students were injured.

However, in that letter to families, the school is asking parents and caregivers to talk with their students specifically about the dangers of bringing weapons to campus and the serious consequences students will face if they do.

