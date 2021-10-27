‘Every unvaccinated person is another foothold allowing this virus to regain strength’: Key takeaways as Gov. Cooper talks boosters, child vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are expecting shipments of kid-sized COVID-19 vaccine doses to be distributed to the state within the next couple of weeks.

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says she expects about 4,000 doses in the first shipment.

But first, the Food and Drug Administration has to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine dose for children ages 5 to 11 for emergency use. On Tuesday, the FDA endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 child vaccination.

Cooper addressed the children’s vaccination from Pfizer, along with COVID-19 booster shots, which are now available for some.

Here are some of Cooper’s takeaways:

Gov. Cooper continues to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, more than 66 percent of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated.

You, the people of North Carolina who have gotten vaccinated and followed community safety guidelines deserve a lion’s share of the credit along with our health care providers.

Cooper said that “unvaccinated” people are pulling the state away from ending the pandemic.

Right now, every unvaccinated person is another foothold allowing this virus to regain strength. So keep talking with your friends, family, employees and coworkers about getting vaccinated so we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror.

NC has seen a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases over the past week or so.

Still, Cooper says we are not out of the pandemic woods.

Getting your shot significantly lowers the chance you get severe symptoms or die from COVID and lowers the chance that you could spread it to family.

North Carolina’s fight is not over. We are making great progress, but we need to keep working to continue the downward trend, because hospitalizations and deaths are still too high. As our progress continues, we still need to help those who are struggling.

Soon, North Carolina could have doses of vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

That could happen as early as next week.

Currently, only people as young as 12 are eligible.

More than 750 locations are preparing to provide vaccines to this age group, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, local health departments, community vaccination events and family vaccination sites.

Currently, Pfizer is the only one that has submitted a request for emergency use authorization for a vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Cohen expects about 4,000 doses in the first shipment to North Carolina.

It would be two doses - given 21 days apart - and it would contain a third of the amount of vaccine an adult would receive.

North Carolina health officials have been preparing for this and working to ensure parents can easily get their children vaccinated and protected.

Still, emergency rooms are swamped with patients, especially those fighting COVID-19.

Cooper said the best way to alleviate the pressure on healthcare workers is to get vaccinated.

There are still challenges. There is significant burnout among health care workers which is causing a strain. The best way to help them is to get vaccinated, as the vast majority of their sickest COVID patients continue to be unvaccinated people.

Cooper also talked about COVID-19 booster shots.

The CDC recommends boosters for everyone who received the Johnson & Johnson shot more than 2 months ago.

Health officials say boosters are also recommended for people who received the Moderna or Pfizer shot more than 6 months ago if you are 65 or older, if you are 18 or older and have a medical condition that puts you at higher risk or if you live or work in a setting that puts you at higher risk for exposure to COVID-19.

