‘Every unvaccinated person is another foothold allowing this virus to regain strength’: Key takeaways as Gov. Cooper talks boosters, child vaccinations
On Tuesday, the FDA endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 child vaccination
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are expecting shipments of kid-sized COVID-19 vaccine doses to be distributed to the state within the next couple of weeks.
NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says she expects about 4,000 doses in the first shipment.
But first, the Food and Drug Administration has to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine dose for children ages 5 to 11 for emergency use. On Tuesday, the FDA endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 child vaccination.
Cooper addressed the children’s vaccination from Pfizer, along with COVID-19 booster shots, which are now available for some.
Here are some of Cooper’s takeaways:
Gov. Cooper continues to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, more than 66 percent of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated.
Cooper said that “unvaccinated” people are pulling the state away from ending the pandemic.
NC has seen a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases over the past week or so.
Still, Cooper says we are not out of the pandemic woods.
Soon, North Carolina could have doses of vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
That could happen as early as next week.
Currently, only people as young as 12 are eligible.
More than 750 locations are preparing to provide vaccines to this age group, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, local health departments, community vaccination events and family vaccination sites.
Currently, Pfizer is the only one that has submitted a request for emergency use authorization for a vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Cohen expects about 4,000 doses in the first shipment to North Carolina.
It would be two doses - given 21 days apart - and it would contain a third of the amount of vaccine an adult would receive.
Still, emergency rooms are swamped with patients, especially those fighting COVID-19.
Cooper said the best way to alleviate the pressure on healthcare workers is to get vaccinated.
Cooper also talked about COVID-19 booster shots.
The CDC recommends boosters for everyone who received the Johnson & Johnson shot more than 2 months ago.
Health officials say boosters are also recommended for people who received the Moderna or Pfizer shot more than 6 months ago if you are 65 or older, if you are 18 or older and have a medical condition that puts you at higher risk or if you live or work in a setting that puts you at higher risk for exposure to COVID-19.
