Electrical issue causes fire at northeast Charlotte home

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Sylvania Avenue, near North Tryon Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte Fire Department said an electrical issue caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in northeast Charlotte.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be $40,000.

