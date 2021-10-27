Electrical issue causes fire at northeast Charlotte home

This article has 78 words with a read time of approximately 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte Fire Department said an electrical issue caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in northeast Charlotte.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Sylvania Avenue, near North Tryon Street.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be $40,000.

