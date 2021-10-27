Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight people were arrested for kidnapping and shooting at a boyfriend and girlfriend in Caldwell County.

Deputies said they were called to Caldwell Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning where they were told a man and his girlfriend were at an acquaintance’s home when a group of people assaulted them and then bound and blindfolded them.

The man told deputies that they were put into a car and taken to a different location where they were then placed on the ground.

Deputies were told that multiple shots were fired at the man and his girlfriend. He was shot twice in his torso, while his girlfriend was not injured.

Deputies spoke with the girlfriend who corroborated the statements made by her boyfriend and confirmed that she was not struck by any bullets when the shooting occurred.

She provided that after the shooting occurred and the individuals involved left, she walked to a nearby road where she flagged down a car that transported them to the Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Investigators determined that the location where they were assaulted, bound and blindfolded was on Joplin Road in Hudson.

Investigators identified an abandoned property on Hood’s Creek Road as the location where the shooting took place.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home on Joplin Road and detained everyone at the home.

A search of the location revealed further items and a firearm that corroborated the statements of Colley and Kidd.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

“We intend to charge everyone involved in cases that are related to guns, drugs, violence, and kidnapping. We take a firm stance against this type of behavior,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones.

These eight were arrested and charged for their involvement:

Bobby Dean Bowlin , 50, was charged with:

One count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, One count of Attempted Murder, and One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. His bond is set at $300,000.

Hunter Dean Aungst , 20, was charged with:

One count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, One count of Attempted Murder, and One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. His bond is set at $300,000.

Elka Mackenna James , 20, was charged with: One count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, One count of Attempted Murder, and One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. Her bond is set at $300,000.00 Secured

Anthony Scott Bumgarner, 36, was charged with: One count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, One count of Attempted Murder, and One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. His bond is set at $300,000.

Tabitha Renee Bumgarner , 36, was charged with: One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Adam Solis Hernandez , 23, was charged with: One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. His bond is set at $100,000.

Tristan Douglas Coffey , 22, was charged and served with: One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping, Failure to Appear/Indecent Exposure. His total bond is set at $120,000.

Devan Alan Souther , 18, was charged with: One Count of 1st Degree Kidnapping. His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.