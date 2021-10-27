NC DHHS Flu
Dismissal rules changed after teacher injured, juvenile charged following Ranson Middle School fight

Ranson Middle School
Ranson Middle School(Ranson Facebook Page)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight between students and family members during dismissal at Ranson Middle School has led to the principal changing security measures and rules for after-school pickups.

The fight took place Tuesday on campus grounds and a teacher was injured, which is still being investigated, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMPD says a juvenile was charged and officers are still actively investigating the incident and additional charges may follow.

Police: Student arrested after gun found at South Mecklenburg High

Ranson MS principal Neodria Brown sent out a statement to families saying beginning on Thursday, all car riders will remain inside until parents or guardians arrive.

The parents or guardians will have to show proof of ID and the student’s name and grade level. Drivers will then have to go to the end of the carpool line, follow the directions of staff members in the lot and remain in their vehicles at all times.

