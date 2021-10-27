Crime Stoppers: Police say man has robbed multiple Charlotte businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man who they believe is responsible for two different armed robberies in the city of Charlotte.

According to police, the most recent incident happened Thursday, October 14 around 12 p.m. at the Circle K located at 9100 Monroe Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a man walk up to the front counter of the store and brandish a gun. The man can be heard issuing commands to the store clerk in the audio from the surveillance video.

“Put the money in the bag. Put the money in the bag. Hurry up!” the man be heard saying.

Once the man got money from the clerk, he left the store. The entire robbery lasts less than a minute.

Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said that police believe the man is responsible for a robbery that happened earlier this month at a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte.

“It’s clear he has the same MO, the same style of clothing. What you can see of the suspect, he does appear to be the same guy,” said Johnson.

Johnson said it is common to see the same individual commit multiple crimes before being apprehended by police.

“We see this quite often, but the thing is, with this video footage and these pictures that we have, we are very hopeful that we’re able to capture this suspect. A lot of the other ones you may not be able to get footage from the same suspect in different incidents so we’re very hopeful,” explained Johnson.

The detective said he is hopeful that members of the community will help identify the man responsible for the robberies, but he is encouraging people to be careful. Johnson elaborated that the man is believed to be dangerous. He said he thinks the individual will try to rob another business if he is not identified and arrested.

“In these two instances he didn’t get much money from these locations so I do believe he will strike again if he hasn’t already and we want it to end as soon as possible,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

