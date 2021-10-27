Crews working to repair water pipe along W. Morehead St. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are repairing a water pipe in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The water service repair is taking place at West Morehead Street, near Calvert Street. This is in the vicinity of Bank of America Stadium.

One lane of West Morehead Street is closed and the repair work is scheduled through the afternoon.

#clttraffic one lane of West Morehead Street (1300 block near Calvert Street) is closed. CLTWater crews are repairing a water service through the afternoon. One lane is open in each direction. pic.twitter.com/EOsWPXlgQ1 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 27, 2021

This is the third time in recent days repairs have been done to water mains and pipes in Charlotte.

A break happened Sunday morning at South Tryon and East Third streets, leaving area residents with low to no water pressure for a period of time.

That was preceded by the massive Oct. 18 break along Remount Road, which shut down businesses, cut off the water supply and forced a Boil Water Advisory for thousands of residents.

Related: Records show Charlotte is miles short of goal to replace aging pipes following massive water main break

The advisory lasted about 48 hours of the incident and the break was described as “historic” by Angela Charles of Charlotte Water, who said it was one of the largest breaks the city has experienced.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.