Crews working to repair water pipe along W. Morehead St. in northwest Charlotte

The water service repair is taking place at West Morehead Street, near Calvert Street.
(WSAZ)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are repairing a water pipe in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The water service repair is taking place at West Morehead Street, near Calvert Street. This is in the vicinity of Bank of America Stadium.

One lane of West Morehead Street is closed and the repair work is scheduled through the afternoon.

This is the third time in recent days repairs have been done to water mains and pipes in Charlotte.

A break happened Sunday morning at South Tryon and East Third streets, leaving area residents with low to no water pressure for a period of time.

That was preceded by the massive Oct. 18 break along Remount Road, which shut down businesses, cut off the water supply and forced a Boil Water Advisory for thousands of residents.

The advisory lasted about 48 hours of the incident and the break was described as “historic” by Angela Charles of Charlotte Water, who said it was one of the largest breaks the city has experienced.

