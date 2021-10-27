NC DHHS Flu
Couple tricked into giving money, gift cards to person claiming to know President Biden

William Wren Williams, 78, lost $55,000
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WYFF) - William Wren Williams, 78 years old, says he and his wife started lending money to a former neighbor starting in May because they thought she needed help.

And, he said, through text messages, the scammer claimed a close connection to President Joe Biden.

“What I heard was the fact that they were involved with the president, Mike Pompeo, Harris all them,” said Melinda Garner, his daughter, “A bunch of people that they were communicating with on a daily basis, on their phone.”

Over three months, Williams said he and his wife gave the scammer cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency…

A total of $55,000 — their life savings.

“He wanted Walmart cards. And I heard that Walmart cards — they’re bad. So we went down and got the cards that he wanted, and sent ‘em,” Williams said.

Eventually, they figured something was wrong and filed a police report.

But they say the scammer is still out there.

Now they’re dealing with what they believe is identity theft after Williams gave personal banking information to the scammer.

“If someone’s in need of food, buy them the food. Don’t buy gift cards, don’t put money into bitcoin, it’s untraceable,” Garner said. “Don’t get involved in a scam because you’re not going to get the money back — it’s gone.”

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office tells WYFF News 4 the case is currently inactive.

