Charlotte neighborhoods experiencing coyote sightings, sound a few days before Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -We are just a few days from Halloween—a Halloween sure to be filled with ghosts, ghouls and possibly coyotes.

Coyote sightings in several Charlotte neighborhoods where children will be trick-or-treating have parents on edge.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission says these coyotes are on the hunt for a new home.

NCWRC says you can usually spot coyotes when they are out and about looking for food.

That is why anything easy they can grab, like birdseed or a pet’s food bowl, should be put away before Halloween.

Experts say coyotes are opportunistic so it is a good idea to be on the lookout Sunday night.

In one Southeast Charlotte neighborhood, the most animal sounds people will hear during the day are scurrying squirrels or barking dogs, but at night, it is a different story.

”Ooooo. It’s a rather eerie sound,” said one neighbor.

Neighbors spotted what they think are coyotes while walking at night in the neighborhood.

”It looked like an orangey different colored thing,” she said. “An ugly creature.”

Sarah Pay saw one in her backyard.

”We used to be worried about the hawks and the deer. We have so many in the neighborhood,” said Pay. “Now we’ve shifted our fears to the coyotes.”

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission say this is the time of the year to expect more coyotes.

Fall is the time coyotes born in the spring will be old enough to get out on their own. These young coyotes go out to find their own homes after leaving mom and dad.

NC Wildlife Resource Commission says coyotes have adapted to city life and are often in neighborhoods because of that, but they usually avoid people. It is your smaller pets you might have to worry more about.

Pay is less worried about herself and her family and more worried about little Sushi, her pug. The spikes Sushi adorns are not just a Halloween costume.

”I mean it certainly creates some anxiety and I don’t tend to be a worrier. But we’ve had some thoughts for sure like do we need to let her out?” said Pay.

Speaking of Halloween, Pay says she is taking some extra precautions with her kids as they embark on the nighttime candy crawl. Just in case something that goes bump in the night isn’t just a scary bedtime story.

”I think it would be wise for parents to take their kids out before it gets too dark. I would absolutely make that decision,” she said.

Even though she feels more than likely a coyote wouldn’t come near their neighborhood with all the candy commotion going on, Pay still feels safety tops all.

”My fear would be if someone did see one that it would really scare a child. And I would certainly not want to see any children get scared on Halloween. It’s scary enough as it is,” Pay said.

Overall, the state says coyotes do not pose much of a threat to humans.

Coyotes usually stay around where food is and your pet could be considered food if they are out in your backyard unprotected. The Commission recommends bringing food in the house when it starts getting dark and keeping a close eye on your smaller pets outside.

If someone does see one, there is no reason to be alarmed and cause a commotion that could cause them to act aggressively.

