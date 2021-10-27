Business owners ‘cautiously optimistic’ when it comes to COVID-19 case numbers dropping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper held a press conference on Wednesday with some good news, COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

This past month’s drop is getting us another step closer to pre-pandemic life.

“People are eating at restaurants, and going to concerts, and ball games, it’s good news,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper talked about a “renewed sense of hope” at the press conference with the numbers to prove it.

And although business owners are eager to get back to normal, some are still holding their breath.

Many say it’s still too early to tell if there could be another spike when it comes to cases.

“We don’t want to get overconfident that this thing is in the bag,” said Bill Godwin, the owner of the Dilworth gift store, The Paper Skyscraper.

Godwin and many other small business owners say they’ve seen case numbers drop before. But he still fears there could be another spike during the holidays and when the weather starts to get colder.

“We have to get through Christmas. There’s a couple of other strands, notably in the UK, that everybody is watching,” Godwin said.

Vaccinations have hopefully made a huge impact when it comes to how the holidays will be handled this year.

But Godwin fears another variant.

Godwin says he remembers when people celebrated the low numbers in the summer of 2021, right before the Delta Variant became an issue.

Secretary Mandy Cohen mentioned at the press conference that the two COVID-19 peaks since the beginning have been December of 2020, January of 2021 and Summer of 2021.

Godwin says he’s focusing on dealing with supply chain issues and getting through Christmas.

But says he’s hopeful that if people keep working together, things could get back to normal.

”It’s still a prevalent situation we have to be vigilant about. What we don’t want to see happen is cases spike through the roof, like they did last year, going through the holiday season,” he said. “It really impacted all the businesses going through their most important time of year.”

Gov. Cooper emphasized the data that most people who are suffering serious illness or death from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. He’s encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to help stop this virus from regaining strength.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.