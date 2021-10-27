Arrest made following shooting of 14-year-old in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a Saturday shooting in Salisbury that injured a 14-year-old.

Salisbury police said 18-year-old Marshall Oliver Morefield was arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond, according to law enforcement. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

The charge stems from the Oct. 23 shooting on West Bank Street.

The teen was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. On Monday, police said the victim was expected to be OK.

