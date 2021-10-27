NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom

By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Appalachian State University employee has been arrested and charged for recording women inside a campus dorm bathroom, according to warrants obtained by WBTV.

Jerry McGlamery, 49, from Wilkesboro was charged by the App State Police Department with a misdemeanor of secret peeping.

On Friday, Oct. 15, a mobile phone was found inside a janitor’s closet vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall where McGlamery is accused of peeping and secretly recording into a women’s restroom.

VIEW WARRANT

App State PD investigated and obtained an arrest warrant for McGlamery. He was arrested on Oct. 22.

McGlamery has been placed on investigatory leaving pending the APD investigation. According to the school, he has not worked on campus since Oct. 15 and is not permitted to return to campus.

No notification was sent to students but App State provided the following statement to WBTV:

On Friday, Oct. 15, Appalachian State University’s police department (APD) received a report of a mobile phone in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall, and immediately began an investigation.

By the morning of Oct. 16, the entire ventilation system in the building was inspected, and that same day, additional physical and operational measures were put in place to ensure there is no access to any bathroom vents.

A team of university representatives including staff from University Housing, APD, the university’s counseling center, and the Office of the Dean of Students met with resident assistants and residents of Eggers Hall to provide information about the incident and offer support and resources.

Upon seizing his mobile phone, APD obtained an arrest warrant for App State Facilities Operations employee Jerry Alan McGlamery, 49, of Wilkes County, for secret peeping, a criminal offense under North Carolina General Statutes. The warrant obtained by APD was served in Wilkes County, and McGlamery was taken into custody on Oct. 22.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact App State’s police department at 828-262-8000 or police@appstate.edu.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues
A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff

Latest News

Ranson Middle School
Dismissal rules changed after teacher injured, juvenile charged following Ranson Middle School fight
Report: NC non-profit hospitals fail to give enough charity care
Report: NC non-profit hospitals fail to give enough charity care
Business owners ‘cautiously optimistic’ when it comes to COVID-19 case numbers dropping
Business owners ‘cautiously optimistic’ when it comes to COVID-19 case numbers dropping
A program at Charlotte Catholic High School is giving special needs students a direct pathway...
“Options” program at Charlotte Catholic provides college, career pathway for special needs students
Coyotes are spotted more during this time because it starts the time when the young ones look...
Charlotte neighborhoods experiencing coyote sightings, sound a few days before Halloween