We need rain and we have a good chance of getting it!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for some much-needed rain Thursday and Friday.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Beautiful Wednesday

Rain arrives Thursday

Showers last into Friday

The winds will die down tonight.

After a blustery day in the mountains, we will see the winds steadily calm down this evening.

It will be a cool start to Wednesday in the higher elevations. You will fall to the mid-30s. Frost is a small possibility.

Everywhere else will see overnight lows in the low 40s.

We have one more sunny, dry, fall-like day before everything changes.

Wednesday afternoon will feature highs in the low 70s. No problems there!

The First Alert has been issued for Thursday into Friday. The rain is set to arrive in the afternoon to evening on Thursday.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall during that time. Highs on Thursday only reach the mid-60s so it will feel a bit cool too.

Showers should fall off and on through the night and into Friday. The high on Friday will only reach the low 60s.

The showers will start to move out on Saturday.

We’ll be down to a 30% chance. The high will be in the low 60s.

Halloween will be a nice one!

With the sun returning, highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall through the 60s to the 50s for Trick-or-Treating.

No umbrellas will be necessary though.

Next week looks dry and seasonable. Highs will be in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

