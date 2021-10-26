NC DHHS Flu
Trick or Treat in the Park returns to Harrisburg Park October 29

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg’s annual Trick or Treat in the Park event is back in 2021 and will be held at Harrisburg Park (191 Sims Parkway) on Friday, October 29 from 5:30-9 p.m. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to collecting candy during trick-or-treating, children can play games and on inflatables, and participate in costume contests. There will also be vendors and food available for purchase.

Pre-registration to the event is strongly encouraged for all who plan to attend. The admission of adults is free, and each child ticket costs $3.00, which allows “all you can play.” Pre-register here: https://town-of-harrisburg-nc.ticketleap.com/trick-or-treat-in-the-park/details.

The Town thanks event Bronze Sponsor: Local Government Federal Credit Union and Oriental Trading for its donation to the event.

For more information, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/417/Trick-or-Treat-in-the-Park.

