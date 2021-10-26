NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT

Charlotte Hornets Logo
Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points including an emphatic dunk in overtime and the Boston Celtics handed the Charlotte Hornets their first loss of the season Monday night 140-129.

Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime, and Robert Williams added 12 points and 16 rebounds in a game that featured 28 lead changes.

Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 25 points on seven 3-pointers and nine assists for Charlotte before fouling out in overtime.

Kelly Oubre added 19 points for the Hornets, who were seeking their first 4-0 start as a franchise.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Comeback win for Weddington as they beat Cuthbertson to stay undefeated in conference play.
Cuthbertson at Weddington
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets pull away, beat Nets for first 3-0 start in franchise history
Haas drive Nikita Mazepin competing in the US Grand Prix on Sunday.
Only American-based F1 team runs US Grand Prix in Texas; Verstappen gets the win
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Darnold benched, Panthers embarrassed by NY Giants in fourth-straight loss