NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.(Source: Instagram/@thekatvond/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous shop.

Von D announced on Instagram she is shutting down her tattoo parlor High Voltage after 14 years in business.

The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series “LA Ink,” which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana. She said she does not plan to return to L.A. very often.

High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues

Latest News

Twelve guns have been seized at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since the school year began on...
Police: Student arrested after gun found at South Mecklenburg High
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth spent night at hospital
A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress