Police: Student arrested after gun found at South Mecklenburg High

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a student has been arrested after being found in possession of a gun Tuesday morning at a Charlotte high school.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the weapon was seized at South Mecklenburg High School.

The following message was sent from the South Mecklenburg High principal to parents, confirming the weapon was found in the student’s backpack and it was loaded.

Tuesday’s seizure makes it a total of 12 guns that have been confiscated from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

The first gun was discovered exactly two months ago on Aug. 26 – the day after the school year started – at Mallard Creek High School, according to information from the district.

The next day, three handguns were found at West Charlotte High School. A fourth was found at the school the next day.

Of the 12 guns found, six have been discovered at West Charlotte. In addition to South Mecklenburg, Mallard Creek, Myers Park, Garinger, Charles Parker, and West Mecklenburg high schools have had one gun each found on school property.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police addressed violence within the school system days after school started, saying it was a, “very busy week for the first three days of school.”

In that time, officers responded to multiple schools not just for guns, but for fights and threats.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

