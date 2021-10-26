Police: Student arrested after gun found at South Mecklenburg High

This article has 334 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 40 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a student has been arrested after being found in possession of a gun Tuesday morning at a Charlotte high school.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the weapon was seized at South Mecklenburg High School.

The following message was sent from the South Mecklenburg High principal to parents, confirming the weapon was found in the student’s backpack and it was loaded.

Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, this is Principal Angerer with an update. Earlier today our School Resource Officer detained student. During a search of the student’s backpack, a loaded firearm was found. The weapon was confiscated and authorities were notified. No threats were made and no students were injured. The safety of our students is our highest priority. Extra security is on campus and counselors are available for all students and staff who need to speak with someone about this situation. Please discuss with your students the dangers of bringing weapons on campus and the serious consequences that apply to those who do so against the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

Tuesday’s seizure makes it a total of 12 guns that have been confiscated from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

JUST IN: CMS confirms another gun has been found on a school campus. This is the 12th gun since August 26. CMS says a student at South Mecklenburg High School had a loaded gun in their back pack this morning. @WBTV_News #CMS — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) October 26, 2021

The first gun was discovered exactly two months ago on Aug. 26 – the day after the school year started – at Mallard Creek High School, according to information from the district.

The next day, three handguns were found at West Charlotte High School. A fourth was found at the school the next day.

Of the 12 guns found, six have been discovered at West Charlotte. In addition to South Mecklenburg, Mallard Creek, Myers Park, Garinger, Charles Parker, and West Mecklenburg high schools have had one gun each found on school property.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police addressed violence within the school system days after school started, saying it was a, “very busy week for the first three days of school.”

In that time, officers responded to multiple schools not just for guns, but for fights and threats.

