NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa

A warrant has been obtained for a suspect
Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa
Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person reported being assaulted Monday evening at Optimist Hall in the NoDa neighborhood.

A warrant has been obtained for a suspect.

A person told police he was stabbed in the abdomen and punched in the face with a closed fist around 7 p.m. on N. Brevard Street.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues

Latest News

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
Here’s why workers are planning a one-day strike at a west Charlotte McDonald’s
Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30.
Fundraiser set for family of Rowan deputy who died from COVID
File photo of police lights
Crash in northeast Charlotte near Mallard Creek Greenway injures one
Juan Renardo Chunn, 52, was indicted in July by a Rowan County grand jury for first-degree...
Jury selection underway in trial of Rowan Co. man accused of beating his father to death