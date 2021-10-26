Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person reported being assaulted Monday evening at Optimist Hall in the NoDa neighborhood.

A warrant has been obtained for a suspect.

A person told police he was stabbed in the abdomen and punched in the face with a closed fist around 7 p.m. on N. Brevard Street.

No other information was provided.

