Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa
A warrant has been obtained for a suspect
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person reported being assaulted Monday evening at Optimist Hall in the NoDa neighborhood.
A person told police he was stabbed in the abdomen and punched in the face with a closed fist around 7 p.m. on N. Brevard Street.
No other information was provided.
