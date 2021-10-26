Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/WBTV) - Parents have been arrested and charged for a baby’s death that happened more than three decades ago.

Robin Byrum and Scott Poole - both living in Taylorsville in Alexander County - were taken into custody for their involvement in the death of a child whose remains were found in April 1991.

Poole, 54, and Byrum, 51, are facing a felony charge of concealing the birth of a child.

On Thursday, October 21, investigators with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Nags Head Police Department and NC SBI executed a search warrant on Sam Poole Lane in Taylorsville at the home of Byrum and Poole

They were taken into custody and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a bond of $250,000.

On Saturday, October 23, they were transferred to the Dare County Detention Center.

The release says detectives used DNA evidence to solve the case of Baby Doe whose remains were found in a trash can rack on April 4, 1991 on East Tides Drive in Nags Head.

Upon arrival, Nags Head authorities found the body of an infant who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

The officers were unable to determine the gender of the baby due to decomposition.

We’re told additional charges may be filed against the couple as the investigation continues.

“These arrests are a result of many years of diligent investigation by our highly-trained and dedicated law enforcement professionals,” said Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon.

The press release says in 2019, officers began re-investigating evidence in the case, and sent Baby Doe’s rib bone to Othram, a private lab in The Woodlands, Texas for forensic analysis. The lab recovered human DNA from the bone and used the material to create a “genealogical profile,” which, along with further investigation, led to Poole and Byrum.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville, NC determined that the child died by blunt force trauma to the face and asphyxiation.

“The tragedy of this child’s death and the manner in which his body was disposed of is compounded by the fact that, until now, no one has been found responsible for this incredibly heartbreaking act,” said Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster.

Poole and Byrum were jailed on bonds of $250,000.

