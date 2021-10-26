NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions

According to AAA Carolinas, October through December are considered to be the worst months of the year for vehicle collisions with animals.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 300 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – AAA Carolinas is giving drivers a heads’ up now that deer mating season is underway.

According to AAA Carolinas, October through December are considered to be the worst months of the year for vehicle collisions with animals.

“This is the time of the year when deer are extremely active and the chances of them darting into the roadway are much higher,” Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas, said. “We urge drivers to stay alert especially in animal-prone areas because a collision with a deer can be just as destructive as a collision with another vehicle.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there was an increase of more than 2,300 animal-vehicle crashes in 2019, with the overall figure hitting 20,331 crashes. Of that number, 90 percent are assumed to be deer.

The months of October through December account for 51 percent of those crashes, state DOT officials said. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 3,086 collisions with animals in 2019. There were no comparable stats for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and less motorists on the road.

The average claim for hitting a deer in the Carolinas is $4,300, according to AAA.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, almost 2,000 people were killed in animal-related crashes from 2010 to 2019.

AAA encourages motorists to keep these tips in mind when on the road:

  • Most deer are active between 5 to 8 a.m., and 5 to 8 p.m., so pay extra attention during this time if you’re out on the road.
  • If you see a deer, slow down and watch out for other deer that may follow.
  • While slowing down, honk your horn to scare the animal.
  • Brake firmly and do not swerve.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Homicide Oct. 24 West Carson Street
CMPD make arrest after man fatally shot just outside of uptown Charlotte

Latest News

According to AAA Carolinas, October through December is considered to be the worst months of...
‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday in Iredell County left one man dead and a woman critically...
One killed, one critically injured in three-vehicle crash in Iredell County
A car wound up on concrete barricades on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte.
Car winds up on top of concrete barricades in east Charlotte
The N.C. Booze It and Lose It campaign starts Monday and runs through Halloween.
‘Just give the keys up’: NC’s ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign gets underway