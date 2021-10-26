NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent...
Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer.

The court documents in the cases say they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars.

They say Murdaugh is shifting money between unknown accounts and potentially selling off property after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul, were shot to death at the family’s rural Colleton County property in June. At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh had not yet gone to trial on charges in a fatal boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019.

The request came from Beach’s family, someone also on that boat and the estate of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Satterfield died at the age of 57 on Feb. 26, 2018, from injuries she suffered in what was called a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh’s home.

Investigators say Murdaugh illegally diverted insurance settlements from Satterfield’s estate.

The attorneys for Satterfield’s estate say they’ve reached a settlement with Murdaugh’s former law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick. Murdaugh announced he would resign from the firm after being accused of misappropriating funds and said he would enter rehab for opioid addiction the Monday after a weekend shooting incident in rural Hampton County which investigators say was part of an insurance fraud scheme.

Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represents the Satterfield estate, have already reached a settlement with the firm and lawyer, Cory Fleming, who originally was set up to help the Satterfields after their mother died.

Bland says they still have pending lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh and Palmetto State Bank.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Homicide Oct. 24 West Carson Street
CMPD make arrest after man fatally shot just outside of uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30.
Fundraiser set for family of Rowan deputy who died from COVID
File photo of police lights
Crash in northeast Charlotte near Mallard Creek Greenway injures one
Juan Renardo Chunn, 52, was indicted in July by a Rowan County grand jury for first-degree...
Jury selection underway in trial of Rowan Co. man accused of beating his father to death
CMS leaders will consider an additional day off for students at Tuesday's board meeting.
CMS leaders to consider additional day off for students
At the close of a tax fraud case awash in big numbers Monday, a judge cited a simple...
‘That’s one fire too many’: NC tax preparer twice burned files to dodge feds, sent to prison