Jury selection underway in trial of Rowan Co. man accused of beating his father to death

This article has 225 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 7 seconds.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A jury is now being selected in the trial of a Rowan County man accused of beating his father to death in 2018.

Retired mill worker Eugene Chunn, 72, was found in his home in the 800 block of East Franklin Street in Salisbury in July, 2018. His son, Juan Chunn, 52, was arrested in Richmond County, Georgia, in early August, 2018.

Related: Man accused of beating father to death in Salisbury arrested, now back in NC

Chunn was being held on a fugitive warrant prior to his extradition back to North Carolina.

Officers said at the time that there were “obvious signs of trauma” on the body of Eugene Chunn when it was found on the couch of his home. The autopsy appeared to back up that statement.

“In my opinion, the cause of death in this case was due to multiple blunt trauma injuries of the head, chest, abdomen and extremities,” the Medical Examiner wrote in the official report.

The autopsy states Chunn had multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including fractures and broken ribs and teeth.

The trial is expected to last through the week.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.