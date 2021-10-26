NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Jury selection underway in trial of Rowan Co. man accused of beating his father to death

Juan Renardo Chunn, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Eugene Milton Chunn, 72, in 2018.
Juan Renardo Chunn, 52, was indicted in July by a Rowan County grand jury for first-degree...
Juan Renardo Chunn, 52, was indicted in July by a Rowan County grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of his father, Eugene Milton Chunn, 72.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 225 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 7 seconds.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A jury is now being selected in the trial of a Rowan County man accused of beating his father to death in 2018.

Retired mill worker Eugene Chunn, 72, was found in his home in the 800 block of East Franklin Street in Salisbury in July, 2018. His son, Juan Chunn, 52, was arrested in Richmond County, Georgia, in early August, 2018.

Related: Man accused of beating father to death in Salisbury arrested, now back in NC

Chunn was being held on a fugitive warrant prior to his extradition back to North Carolina.

Officers said at the time that there were “obvious signs of trauma” on the body of Eugene Chunn when it was found on the couch of his home. The autopsy appeared to back up that statement.

“In my opinion, the cause of death in this case was due to multiple blunt trauma injuries of the head, chest, abdomen and extremities,” the Medical Examiner wrote in the official report.

The autopsy states Chunn had multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including fractures and broken ribs and teeth.

The trial is expected to last through the week.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Homicide Oct. 24 West Carson Street
CMPD make arrest after man fatally shot just outside of uptown Charlotte

Latest News

CMS leaders will consider an additional day off for students at Tuesday's board meeting.
CMS leaders to consider additional day off for students
At the close of a tax fraud case awash in big numbers Monday, a judge cited a simple...
‘That’s one fire too many’: NC tax preparer twice burned files to dodge feds, sent to prison
The free event will include expert speakers and participants from across the United States
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host virtual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference
According to AAA Carolinas, October through December is considered to be the worst months of...
‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions