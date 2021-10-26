NC DHHS Flu
Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

