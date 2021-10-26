‘If you’re dealing narcotics in Cleveland County, we’re coming after you’: Sheriff says deputies have seized 37 pounds of meth in October

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sheriff’s deputies in Cleveland County have seized more than 37 pounds worth of methamphetamine in the month of October, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman. Norman said this is 10 to 15 pounds more than deputies usually seize in a month’s time.

Norman said the most recent seizure came this past weekend. 11.2 pounds of meth were seized from a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was conducted in Kings Mountain. Two people were charged in connection to the seizure, Luviana Moreno and Jonathan Valdez. Each suspect is being charged for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

Norman spoke to WBTV about the recent drug seizures in an interview Monday.

“I’m glad the guys got it off the street, however, it’s something that you’re not proud of,” said Norman.

The sheriff said eight different people have been arrested on methamphetamine charges in six different parts of the county during the month of October.

Cleveland County native Dylan Ray said he was not surprised to hear about the uptick in meth seizures.

“I left about a year ago and that’s why I left, to get away from all the drugs and everything,” said Ray.

Norman said drugs have become a priority for his office. He spoke about how dangerous they can be for users.

“You’ve got methamphetamine now and cocaine that can be laced with fentanyl. All it takes is an extra dose of that fentanyl now than can kill you,” said Norman.

The sheriff said his deputies haven’t come across as many meth labs in recent years because meth has become easier to purchase on the streets and people don’t need to go through the hassle of cooking the drug. Norman said his biggest concern is that the illegal drugs are being brought into the country.

“What really concerns me is possibly the open border that’s allowed an influx of narcotics to come across the border unchecked now,” said Norman.

In recent months, members of the Biden administration have said they are taking steps to increase border security.

“It is critical that intending migrants understand clearly that they will be turned back if they enter the United States illegally,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at an August press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

Regardless of how the drugs are getting to Cleveland County, Norman explained that he is committed to getting them off the streets.

“If you’re dealing narcotics in Cleveland County, we’re coming after you,” said Norman. “We’re gonna make sure you’re arrested. If you’re gonna deal drugs, don’t deal them in Cleveland County.”

Norman said anyone with information about drug activity in Cleveland County should call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-3831.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.