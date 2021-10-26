Advertisement

Here’s why workers are planning a one-day strike at a west Charlotte McDonald’s

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. The McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Catherine Muccigrosso
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - McDonald’s employees in Charlotte plan to join a nationwide, one-day protest this week over the fast-food chain’s handling of sexual harassment allegations.

Employees will walk out at noon Tuesday at 2518 Beatties Ford Rd. as part of a 10-city strike, according to a NC Raise Up news release.

Other N.C. cities involved include Durham and Marion.

NC Raise Up, based in Durham, is North Carolina’s branch of the national group, Fight for $15, which advocates for an increase in the federal minimum wage.

“We are overworked, underpaid, and mentally drained,” Travis Archie, a health care worker in Charlotte and member of Fight for $15, said in a statement. “When we use the power of our collective voices, together we hold businesses accountable.”

Several dozen workers in the fast-food, retail and health care industries have signed up to protest, according to NC Raise Up.

We want to show them that together we stand with them,” Archie said. “They’re not alone in the fight.”

In April, McDonald’s said all of its 39,000 corporate and franchised restaurants in 100 countries will be required to follow new standards to prevent harassment, discrimination, violence and retaliation.

The company planned to create new policies, training and reporting systems. The new standards will be required beginning in January, McDonald’s told the Observer in an emailed statement Monday.

McDonald’s employees should feel safe and respected, and that “sexual harassment and assault have no place in any McDonald’s restaurant,” McDonald’s said in the statement.

“We know more work is needed to further our workplace ambitions.” McDonald’s did not say how many of its employees work in Charlotte or North Carolina.

Archie said he hopes McDonald’s and other corporations are listening.

“That seems like a lot of promises and we want to see action,” Archie said of McDonald’s new workplace harassment plan.

Six years ago, McDonald’s workers protested for higher pay and benefits at the same Beatties Ford Road restaurant, the Observer previously reported. The minimum wage in North Carolina is $7.25.

Copyright 2021 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.

Top Story

Person reports being stabbed, punched in face at Optimist Hall in NoDa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
A warrant has been obtained for a suspect

Rowan County

Fundraiser set for family of Rowan deputy who died from COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Whisenant
A fundraiser is taking place on Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit the family of a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy who died from complications due to COVID.

Traffic

Crash in northeast Charlotte near Mallard Creek Greenway injures one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The crash happened at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Norcroft Drive