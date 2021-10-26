Fundraiser set for family of Rowan deputy who died from COVID

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fundraiser is taking place on Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit the family of a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy who died from complications due to COVID.

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh died on Sunday, October 10, and had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015. He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.

On Wednesday a sausage sandwich and hotdog fundraiser will take place on the front lawn of the Rowan County Courthouse on N. Main St. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Items for sale include sausage sandwiches for $3, hotdogs for $2.50, drinks for $1, and a combo with two hotdogs and a drink for $5.

All proceeds will be donated to the family of Master Deputy Marsh.

