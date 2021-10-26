First Alert: Dry, cool through midweek before rain returns late Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building into the Carolinas following last night’s storm will provide more sunshine today along with a cool breeze and temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast today

Breezy and much cooler temperatures

More rain to follow Thursday into Friday

Wind gusts in the mountains today could be as high as 30 to 40 mph, so what’s left of leaves and fall color may pour down to the ground.

Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cold. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s to lower 40s and there may be a little frost in the I-40 corridor if the breeze knocks off.

Cool, seasonable temperatures, along with plenty of sunshine, remain in the forecast for Wednesday with highs close to 70°.

Three days this week will see temperatures dip below the seasonal average. (Source: WBTV)

Another, more important storm system will approach and then move across the Carolinas late Thursday into Friday, bringing the likelihood for more rain and noticeably cooler temperatures. The best chance for rain looks to begin Thursday afternoon and linger into early Friday, though some showers could linger well into Friday and perhaps even one or two on Saturday.

High temperatures are forecast to hold in the cool 60s from Thursday right through the weekend with overnight lows in the 40s. Overall, drier conditions are expected to kick in as we move deeper into the weekend with partly cloudy skies forecast Saturday and plenty of sunshine for Halloween.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

