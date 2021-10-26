NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Breezy and cool today, rain returns by Thursday

A First Alert is in place Thursday into Friday as widespread rain is in the forecast
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are in between systems today and will be dry and breezy through the remainder of our Tuesday.

  • Cooler, dry through Wednesday
  • First Alert Thursday into Friday
  • Cool Halloween weekend ahead

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The first system of the week brought scattered, strong storms to the Carolinas yesterday, but has since pushed to our northeast. Breezy, cool conditions have moved in its place and highs will barely reach 70° by this afternoon. You’ll want the jackets heading out the door tomorrow morning as morning lows bottom out on either side of 40°.

Breezy, cool conditions have moved in its place and highs will barely reach 70° by this afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Wednesday will top out in the low 70s with lots of sunshine as we await our next system. A First Alert is in place Thursday into Friday as rain is likely by Thursday evening. Fortunately, severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Lingering showers are expected by Friday, with even a few showers around the area on Saturday. Clouds will also stick around Thursday through Saturday as the upper-level low takes its time exiting the region.

Temperature-wise, both Saturday and Sunday will start off in the 40s and top out in the 60s, but sunshine is back in the forecast by Halloween! Have a great week!

