NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crash in northeast Charlotte near Mallard Creek Greenway injures one

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.
File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

The crash happened at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Norcroft Drive, first responders said. This is in the area of Mallard Creek Greenway.

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in southwest Charlotte ended Monday after more than 24 hours when police found a man...
Police: Man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound at end of 25-hour standoff
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC
Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd were charged.
Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters
Willow Haven Shooting via Sky 3
Medic: 3 people shot in northeast Charlotte
Homicide Oct. 24 West Carson Street
CMPD make arrest after man fatally shot just outside of uptown Charlotte

Latest News

According to AAA Carolinas, October through December is considered to be the worst months of...
‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions
According to AAA Carolinas, October through December is considered to be the worst months of...
‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday in Iredell County left one man dead and a woman critically...
One killed, one critically injured in three-vehicle crash in Iredell County
A car wound up on concrete barricades on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte.
Car winds up on top of concrete barricades in east Charlotte