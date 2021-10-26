Crash in northeast Charlotte near Mallard Creek Greenway injures one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

The crash happened at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Norcroft Drive, first responders said. This is in the area of Mallard Creek Greenway.

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

No other details were immediately available.

