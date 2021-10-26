CMS leaders to consider additional day off for students

This article has 108 words with a read time of approximately 32 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students could have the Monday after Halloween off.

It’s something leaders will discuss at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Officials are considering giving students that extra day off to allow staff and teachers to have more time to plan.

If approved, students will have a four-day break, including Halloween weekend and a teacher workday already scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

District officials said with no classes held on Monday, Nov. 1, employees would have time to focus on planning.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Government Center. Stay with WBTV for more on that decision.

