CMS Board of Education discusses if next Monday should switch to teacher workday

The CMS Board of Education is meeting on Tuesday night. One thing on the agenda that's getting a lot of parents talking about is a possible change to the schedule for next week.

The school board plans to recommend that Monday, Nov. 1 become a teacher workday. Nov. 2 was already planned teacher workday. If approved, this would give students a four-day weekend over Halloween.

The board is recommending it to help address school needs and give teachers more time to plan and go through professional development, according to the board’s agenda.

But of course, parents are split on the decision.

A lot of parents are looking forward to this possibility. They say it’s not a bad idea to give students the day off from school, especially when Halloween falls on a Sunday night. There was already a planned teacher workday for Tuesday so to them it just makes sense to give Monday off too.

But some parents fear just a long weekend could contribute to more learning loss for students.

“Every day matters. Every day these children are not in school are a day these children are not learning,” said Glen Stephens, who is a CMS parent. “We just need to remember that every conversation about our school students should begin with and end with how this affects our students, how does this affect their learning, and it’s even more true in the year following the year we just had.”

Glen Stephens says he’s concerned that a long weekend could impact his son’s education, who is in 3rd grade and has a learning disability.

“For the vast majority of students, this creates a disruption of momentum. They’re in the flow, they’re in a routine. My son started crying actually when I started front-loading this telling him this a probability,” he said.

Some parents don’t mind the extra day off but say this is too short of notice for the schedule to change. Many of them can’t find child care during a national wide shortage for child care workers.

Some parents say this could be a good thing in the end. They believe it could be good for mental health for students and give teachers a day to get ahead of their schedule.

