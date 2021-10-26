‘Bloods’ member sentenced to over 13 years on Charlotte drug trafficking charges

This article has 266 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 19 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man who is a member of the United Blood Nation, aka “Bloods,” gang was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for drug trafficking, according to prosecutors.

Robert Allen McClinton, 32, was ordered to serve 135 months in prison and eight years of supervised release, Willaim Setzer, acting U.S. attorney for the western district of North Carolina, announced Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney also sentenced McClinton to an additional consecutive two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release, prosecutors said.

McClinton was previously sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said that while McClinton was on supervised release in September 2019, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer tried to pull him over for a traffic stop.

McClinton initially complied and stopped at a gas station. When the officer approached his vehicle, he sped away and came close to hitting the officer, according to the U.S. attorney.

Police chased McClinton and eventually took him into custody after his vehicle crashed into a tree, according to a press release. Authorities said they seized drugs from the defendant and his vehicle.

On May 11 of this year, a federal jury convicted McClinton of two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

McClinton is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons, according to the release.

