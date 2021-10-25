NC DHHS Flu
Update: Teen shot in Salisbury on Saturday expected to recover

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of West Bank Street on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of West Bank Street on Saturday afternoon.(John Sparks-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old who was shot on Saturday afternoon in Salisbury is expected to recover.

Police say the shooting happened outside at a location on West Bank Street just before 3 p.m. There was a gathering of several people at the location prior to the shooting. The teen was shot with a handgun.

The teen was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. On Monday, police said the victim should be okay.

The investigation is continuing. Police say they believe they have leads on a suspect in the case. It was not a random shooting, officers said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5333.

