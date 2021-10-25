Two caught while allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were caught by law enforcement early on Sunday morning while they were allegedly in the act of stealing catalytic converters.

Police in Salisbury say they got a call at around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday from a worker at Patriot Towing in the 2900 block of South Main St. The worker spotted two men on a surveillance camera going into the yard at the business.

With assistance from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, police surrounded the business while the two men, now identified as Jonathan Paul Holshouser and Adam Keith Lloyd, were still inside.

Holshouser attempted to flee, but was apprehended by deputies. Lloyd was apprehended while underneath a truck on the property.

Both were charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, and felony larceny Each received a bond of $10,000.

More charges are possible.

