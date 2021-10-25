Thunderstorms this evening - cool and sunny tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are in the process of turning a big corner. Tonight’s cold front will bring the chance for storms but will also bring a batch of fall-like air into the region.

Evening t-storms possible

Cooler midweek

Another First Alert later this week

There is a chance for thunderstorms this evening but it’s an all-or-nothing situation. Some places will remain completely dry. However, if a thunderstorm does form, it could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. An isolated tornado warning can’t be ruled out though. The worst of the weather looks to be centered over northern NC and Virginia.

Temperatures will fall overnight. Lows will reach the low 50s by morning. Then the next two days look not only nice but seasonal. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. No rain for the middle of the week.

Another First Alert is in store for Thursday and Friday. An upper-level low will hang out with us for a few days. That will bring a chance for showers and periods of heavier rain from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Not only will it be wet at times - it will also be cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

The models are taking most of the showers out of the picture by Saturday, but there’s at least a 20% chance for a few to be leftover. Halloween is looking dry though. Highs on Saturday will

